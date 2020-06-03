A 15th positive case of COVID-19 in Joplin was announced Wednesday by the Joplin Health Department.
The case, which involves a resident on the Newton County side of the city, is not believed to be a travel-related case, according to a statement released by the city.
No additional identifying information is being released.
Staff at the city health department are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to the contacts and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Individuals experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office.
A drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is also providing tests. Go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened. If approved, a time will be scheduled to visit the drive-thru testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.