The Joplin Health Department on Tuesday reported a 15th death at Spring River Christian Village, listing COVID-19 as a "significant condition contributing" to this death.
All Joplin deaths related to COVID-19 have so far been at Spring River, 201 Northpark Lane.
The department statement said management at Spring River has been working closely with the city and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long Term Care and recently had all its staff and residents tested for the virus.
City and state officials continue to monitor the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.