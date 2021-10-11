CARTHAGE, MO - Richard Nixon, 76, a truck driver, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
Vickie Turner was born to Bob Ralston and Charlotte Hill in Carthage, MO, on August 19, 1956, passed away October 9, 2021. Vickie is preceded in death by her father, Bob Ralston; brother, Rick Ralston; and sister, Sherri Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Hill; daughter, Tiffa…
CARTHAGE, MO - Vickie Turner, 65, a homemaker, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
