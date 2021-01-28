The Joplin Health Department on Thursday reported three additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 115.
The victims were a 54-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman, health officials said.
JOPLIN, MO - Catherine Tummons, 69, a social worker, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
