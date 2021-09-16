The Joplin Health Department on Thursday reported three additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 168.
The residents were a 22-year-old man, a 72-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, health officials said.
August 19, 1920 - September 14, 2021 Juanita Lee Middleton Martin was the first child born to Iva Cockrum Middleton and Oscar F. Middleton on August 19, 1920. Their next child, Buddy, died of pneumonia when he was 2 and Juanita was 4, leaving 5 years between Juanita and Helen (Cupp of Joplin…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.