The Joplin Health Department on Monday reported four additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 153.
The residents were two women, aged 63 and 71, and two men, aged 63 and 67, health officials said.
Meanwhile, the Jasper County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total to 177.
The residents were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s, health officials said.
Altogether, at least 421 people from Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties have died from COVID-19.
