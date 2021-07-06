The Joplin Health Department on Tuesday reported the deaths of four residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 137.
The victims were women ages 37, 81 and 90, and a 94-year-old man, health officials said.
CARTHAGE, MO - Jerry Kleveno, 66, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
SOMERTON, AZ - Doris Joann (Brewer) Aubrey, 92, formerly of Carthage, MO, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Crestlawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, Riverside, CA.
