The Joplin Health Department on Monday reported five additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 160.
The residents were two men, ages 52 and 71, and three women, ages 60, 71 and 73, health officials said.
JASPER, MO - JoAnna Moser, 63, a Justin Boots employee, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Waters Cemetery, Jasper. Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
