Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 3:25 pm
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Thursday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths of residents, bringing the city's total to 112.
The victims include a 50-year-old man and six women aged 59, 60, 71, 78, 82 and 84, health officials said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.