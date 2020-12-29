Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 36F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 7:08 pm
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Tuesday reported an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 90.
The resident was an 85-year-old man from a long-term care facility, health officials said.
