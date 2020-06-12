Eight more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Joplin. That brings the total of cases in the city limits to 37, up from 29 on Thursday.
All eight cases are residents of the Jasper County side of the city. The new cases involve seven adults and one child, the Joplin Health Department reported. Three are contacts of a person who has had the virus. There are no known risk factors for the other five, such as travel, and their cases are believed to have been caused by community spread, the health department said.
The department will not provide additional information about the cases.
As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the local health department will work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine close contacts of those who have contracted the illness and will notify people who have had contact with the patients. Health department staff will provide guidance to those exposed and monitor them for symptoms.
Joplin's health director, Dan Pekarek, said people should be diligent about taking precautions. He recommends that residents:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from others.
• Wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while sick and avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
Primary symptoms are a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office.
A drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is also a possible testing site for people with symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-thru testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.