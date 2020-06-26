The city of Joplin on Friday announced its first deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two female residents of Spring River Christian Village, 73 and 87, died with the coronavirus being listed as a significant contribution to their deaths, according to a press release from the Joplin Health Department.
The long-term care facility has been working in conjunction with the health department and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to have all staff and residents tested for the virus, according to the release — the facility continues to be monitored closely.
The department urged residents to take preventive actions. More information can be found on the city's website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus.
