The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported the deaths of four Joplin residents with coronavirus being a significant condition contributing to the deaths. This announcement brings the total count to 86 deaths for Joplin.
The residents were two males, ages 75 and 82; and two females, ages 95 and 96. All were residents of a long-term care home, with the exception of the 75-year-old male.
It also brings to 10 the number of deaths reported by the city this week.
