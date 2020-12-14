The Joplin Health Department reported the deaths of four Joplin residents Monday with coronavirus being a significant condition contributing to those deaths. This brings the total count to 76 deaths in Joplin. Three of the residents were males, ages 81, 82 and 85, and the fourth was a female, age 62. The 81-year-old male and the female were residents of a long-term care facility.
City statistics are listed on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. The dashboard is a collaborative project of the Joplin Health Department and University of Missouri Extension Office’s “All Things Missouri."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.