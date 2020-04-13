A sixth patient within Joplin's city limits has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Joplin Health Department.
The patient lives in the Jasper County portion of Joplin, and their case appears to be related to travel within the U.S., according to the release. No other identifying information was provided.
Department officials are working with the state to determine if any close contacts of the patient were exposed. .
This case was not reflected in today's state count, according to the release.
