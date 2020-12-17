The Joplin Health Department on Thursday reported the deaths of two Joplin residents with coronavirus being a significant condition contributing to the deaths.
This announcement brings the total count to 82 deaths in Joplin since the pandemic began. The residents were a 62-year-old male, and an 83-year-old female who was a resident of a long-term care home.
The city has announced 10 COVID-19 related deaths so far this week.
