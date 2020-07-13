Joplin's mayor said Monday he observed "a significantly higher" number of people wearing protective masks over the weekend than before a city requirement for them went into effect Saturday to try to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"I was out in public," Ryan Stanley said at a weekly City Hall briefing Monday morning. "I went to Walmart this weekend. I went to Sam's Club. I went to restaurants and so forth. I can tell you I've been pleased with the adoption rate" of those using masks.
"I have been seeing probably a 90 to 95% of adoption" of people wearing masks or face coverings since the ordinance went into effect Saturday morning, Stanley said. "I'm sure there are people in the community that are frustrated with the ordinance, and maybe their numbers may not be where mine is.
"I do think our businesses are doing a great job of partnering with us, and my concern was if this was going to affect the traffic in their businesses, and we certainly are concerned about that and very conscious of that. But at the same time, it seems like this first weekend turned out to be, to my experience, it felt like a success.
"I will tell you that it seems like the adoption rate with this ordinance is significantly higher than our adoption rate without the ordinance."
The ordinance requires masks or face shields to be worn inside businesses and public places. Children age 6 and younger are exempt as are people with health conditions or religious beliefs in conflict with covering the face. The mayor said it does not apply to private spaces in businesses such as offices where there is no public access.
In other action regarding the pandemic, work is being done to hold a regional meeting among city and county leaders and health departments in Jasper and Newton counties, and representatives of hospitals.
"The whole purpose of that is to create a conversation on what we are doing and what they are doing," Stanley said. He said one example of collaboration among agencies is that when the city of Joplin recently ordered 50,000 masks for a free planned public distribution this week, Jasper County officials added to the order.
The discussion at the regional meeting, Stanley said, will be: "How do we partner together? How do we work together? How do we beat this virus together?"
A firm date and location for the meeting has not been decided, though the mayor said it may be held at Missouri Southern State University.
Ryan Talken, of the Joplin Health Department, said he wanted to echo the mayor's comments.
"I want to thank the citizens of Joplin and our visitors for helping us to control the outbreak, basically keeping yourselves safe and also looking after your fellow citizens," he said. "What we know is that is that COVID-19 is primarily spread through airborne transmissions. We want everybody to remember that our goal is to reduce the number of people who are sick at any one time."
He said masks plus using social distancing are effective tools to do that.
Joplin's current active cases of the virus as of Sunday were 60, Talken said. There are 194 recovered or inactive cases. The Joplin Health Department is monitoring 165 contacts of those cases. There have been 14 deaths, all related to an outbreak among residents and workers at the Spring River Christian Village, he said.
The health department staff has been working seven days a week on those cases and now is advertising the hiring of additional staff, including a lead contact tracer and several senior clerk jobs to keep up with the work. The jobs are funded through December and may be extended if funding is available and there is need.
