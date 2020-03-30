Joplin's Empire Market is moving this week to an online format.
Instead of opening to the public on Saturdays, the market will now give customers the option to order their products online, drive to the market at 931 E. Fourth St. and have their orders brought out to them. Purchases can be made from as many vendors as desired, with a single checkout process.
Ordering will open at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and close at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The ordering website will be linked on the market's social media pages and at downtownjoplin.com.
Details: 928-514-7713.
