There might have been enough pizzas consumed Thursday night to give many a company picnic a run for the money, thanks to the generosity of Joplin’s Papa Murphy’s store.
One hundred large pizza pies, 80 of them topped with pepperoni, were donated Thursday by the chain’s 32nd Street store to Mercy Hospital Joplin's front-line staff.
“This is one of the largest donations we’ve ever done,” said Kearstin Holland, area supervisor for the take-and-bake pizza stores. “I’ve been with this company for several years, and it makes me really proud to really get out there during these times and to let everybody know that we stand with everybody, that we’re going to get through this and that we’re all in this together.”
Mercy staff members who deal directly with ill patients were given a pizza to take home at the end of their respective shifts. When a dozen nurses and staff appeared in front of the hospitals’ main entrance, they were met by a round of cheers. Moments later, they each received a pizza of their choice — cheese, pepperoni or Italian sausage.
Alyssa Taylor, respiratory therapist for Mercy, said it’s nice to see their hard work in the coronavirus battle recognized by the community.
“It makes me appreciate having my job and being able to come to a place to work that I love and … continue to help our community any way we can,” she said. “I think it’s a really good thing for them to be able to give back to us … and keep the morale up.”
An identical number of pizzas was donated to Mercy Health Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday by Papa Murphy’s stores in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Fort Smith, Arkansas. At a future date, Holland said, she hopes to distribute another set of 100 pizzas to first responders. Holland said that over the years her store has donated pizzas to local homeless shelters, the Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri and various area fire department stations.
“We really want to support the people on the front lines,” Holland said. “We want to do something to give back to the community.”
