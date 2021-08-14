The Joplin School Board, in a late Friday night special session, rejected a back-to-school plan that made masks voluntary but that also asked students and staff to wear masks in certain situations.
Instead, the board approved a modified plan that more broadly opposed the wearing of masks and made them completely voluntary in almost all situations within school buildings.
During the hourlong meeting, board members reviewed the original back-to-school plan that was proposed by Superintendent Melinda Moss. The 10-page plan covers COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures, including sanitation processes, screening and physical distancing guidelines, and instruction during absences.
In terms of masking, for which the guidelines would be applied regardless of a person's vaccination status, the plan said:
• Students will be asked to situationally mask during times such as entering the building until seated in class, when cohort groups are mixed and physical distance cannot be maintained, when transitioning between classes, when exiting the building at the end of the day, and other periods when physical distancing is a challenge.
• Staff will be asked to situationally mask during times when in close contact with students or colleagues.
• When both parties are masked in the school setting, quarantining will not be required. A fully vaccinated individual will not be required to quarantine if exposed to an active case.
Board approval of that original plan failed and only came when board member Brent Jordan offered three changes to the masking portion:
• Masks may be worn by students and staff in buildings if they choose to wear them, but the wearing of masks in buildings will not be mandatory.
• Students and staff who are identified as a close contact and are instructed to quarantine may remain in and/or return to school immediately, provided they wear a mask and exhibit no COVID-19-related symptoms. After 10 days, or five if a negative test is provided, that individual will no longer be required to wear a mask in the buildings.
• Any information in the reentry plan that is in opposition to the two changes above will be removed from the plan or modified accordingly.
Mask debate
Most of the debate among board members centered on whether to ask students and staff to wear masks when at school.
Sharrock Dermott, a former board president, noted that the superintendent's original plan appears to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, both of which recommend masks in schools for students and staff regardless of vaccination status.
"For that reason, I have no further recommendation for the administration" than what was presented in the original plan, he said.
Dr. Michael Joseph, in supporting the superintendent's plan, said he is concerned not only about the health of Joplin students, but also of their families and caregivers.
"We've got faculty, we've got staff. These kids are taken care of by parents and grandparents. If someone brings COVID home into the house, and Grandma dies and Daddy goes on a ventilator, it's not just about the kids," he said. "It's beyond just the kids that I'm worried about at this point."
John Hird, who was elected to the board in April, said people should have the freedom of choice in determining whether to wear a mask. He also said he was concerned that more time spent wearing masks would erode the social and emotional health of schoolchildren.
"I think if this continues with this masking, we are going to have a tremendous issue in our overall society and our kids in Joplin, and I am not in favor of continuing this at any level," he said.
Derek Gander also said he thinks mask-wearing should be a choice.
"If a parent wants their child to wear a mask, the parent should be able to tell that child to wear a mask," he said. "I think we all care about the safety of our students and staff. But making them wear a mask all the time — wearing a dirty, snotty, spit-covered rag over their face all day long — I don't believe is the answer."
Debate continues
Most of the arguments against requesting that masks be worn in schools came from board member Brent Jordan, who spent more than 25 minutes discussing concerns about masks with a PowerPoint presentation.
He said that CDC guidance, which recommends universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status, is meant to "supplement" other federal, state and local laws. No mask orders are currently in effect in Joplin or in the state of Missouri.
He also cited a number of health experts who have appeared not to advocate for masks. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, "tells us in an email the typical mask you buy in a drugstore is not effective in keeping out the virus," Jordan said.
Fauci, early in 2020, initially advised people not to wear masks, as did many health experts at the time. But as the virus began to spread and more information was known about it, Fauci has since consistently advised both the wearing of masks and vaccinations to help prevent more COVID-19 cases.
As the delta variant has spread in Southwest Missouri over the summer, area hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have reached record highs. Freeman Health System reported 58 COVID-19 patients on Friday, with 11 in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Mercy Hospital Joplin on Friday reported 52 COVID-19 patients, with 16 on ventilators.
Jordan said the overcrowding of hospitals due to COVID-19 may be due to the fact that Freeman and Mercy serve not only Joplin, but also the surrounding communities, none of which have a mask order in place. He also said that the filling up of a hospital or two, or even the loss of a hospital, such as what happened when Mercy took a direct hit from the May 2011 tornado, shouldn't impact how the district educates its kids.
As for the virus' impact on youth, Jordan said children and teenagers appear to have a very low risk of being severely ill or dying from COVID-19 if they are infected with the virus.
"If a kid (aged) 0-18 catches COVID, they have a 99.9% chance of surviving that," he said. "I'll take those odds, every time."
In data recently released, the American Academy of Pediatrics acknowledges that severe illness due to COVID-19 "is uncommon among children." But its data show that nearly 4.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and almost 94,000 child cases were added in the past week, a "substantial" increase, the group said.
The academy said child cases have "steadily increased" since the beginning of July, and for the week ending Aug. 5, children were approximately 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases.
Vaccines for COVID-19 currently are authorized, on an emergency basis, only for individuals 12 and older.
