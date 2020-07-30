Joplin High School students will return to in-person classes on a split schedule this fall.
That’s the decision of the Joplin Board of Education on Thursday, which approved the plan 4-3 after a heated debate just two days after first rejecting it. Voting in favor were Sharrock Dermott, Lori Musser, Michael Joseph and Debbie Fort; voting against were Brent Jordan, Derek Gander and Jeff Koch.
The school board also adopted a revised academic calendar that returns the first day of school to Monday, Aug. 24. The district previously was operating on a calendar that started classes on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Under the reopening plan, JHS students will be divided into two groups, with each group alternating attendance days. Students will be expected to use their district-provided computers to access their teachers, coursework and curriculum on days when they’re not physically in class.
Some students, including those attending classes at Franklin Technology Center and those in the special education program, may attend daily.
The split schedule was recommended by administrators, including JHS Principal Steve Gilbreth, to increase students’ and employees’ ability to social distance. The high school is projected to have an enrollment of more than 2,300 students this fall, and Gilbreth said there is no way to ensure social distancing measures with that number.
The board on Tuesday had rejected the district’s reopening plan with a 3-3 vote because of disagreements over the JHS proposal. Three board members approved of the plan and said they wanted to err on the side of caution, and three disapproved of the plan and said students should be in class on a full-time basis.
The rest of the district’s reopening plan remains the same. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend in-person classes five days a week, and a variety of mask, social distancing, cleaning and screening requirements will be in effect for all K-12 students as well as teachers and staff.
