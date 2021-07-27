The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved a voluntary COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that would provide $25 to each fully vaccinated school district employee and substitute, with an additional opportunity for one of four $2,500 prizes for district employees.
The deadline for the opportunity to earn the $25 reward is Sept. 13, Superintendent Melinda Moss said. The program aims to help teachers, staff and substitutes stay healthy, given that vaccines lessen the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, and it also would help prevent quarantines in case of exposure to a positive case.
"There's a lot of motivation behind this proposal," she said.
The board approved the program with a 6-1 vote.
"I'm 100% for the $25 incentive; I think it's a winner," board member Dr. Michael Joseph said. "I think we are rewarding people who do get the vaccine."
Board member Rylee Hartwell, who was elected in April, said he believes the program may not be enough of a motivator for some individuals to get vaccinated but that it's still a valuable tool to promote health and safety across the district.
"I think people who aren't going to get the vaccine aren't going to get it regardless," he said. "I think what this does ... is move the needle for those people who are in the middle who are maybe somewhat indifferent (to vaccination).
"I think it's time for Joplin Schools for a, more or less, small amount of money to reward our staff for doing the right thing. We do want to have the most normal year we possibly can because our kids deserve that."
The lone vote against the program was from John Hird, who also was elected to the board in April.
"I just don't think bribing is the answer," he said.
The total cost to the district, if all district employees, numbering approximately 1,000 people, and substitutes were to participate, would be $43,750, the superintendent said.
As of Tuesday, approximately 45% of Joplin residents, 22.4% of Jasper County residents outside of Joplin and 19.6% of Newton County residents outside of Joplin were fully vaccinated, according to state health data. Fully vaccinated individuals are those who have had both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry counties and the city of Joplin remained under COVID-19 hot spot advisories issued July 14 by the state.
Other public bodies and employers in the Joplin area have already rolled out their own versions of incentive programs.
The city of Joplin announced last month that it would offer vaccinated employees a day off, or an equivalent amount of pay equal to a day or a shift. Missouri Southern State University will offer cash, wellness points or credit to vaccinated faculty and staff, and a similar plan for students is in the works.
The state of Missouri last week also launched its own $20 million incentive program, offering the chance to win $10,000 to all vaccinated residents who register with the state health department. A total of 900 winners will be selected for the prizes by early October. Additional funds will be provided through the state to local health departments for smaller cash incentives.
