Joplin School District employees who had not used their COVID-19 emergency leave before the end of 2020 will still have that option available through the end of the school year despite the expiration of a federal law that provided that leave.
The Joplin Board of Education voted at a special meeting on Wednesday to extend the policy offering up to 10 days of COVID-19 emergency leave to employees through June 30.
Superintendent Melinda Moss emphasized that the vote would extend the leave that was offered under a federal law passed last March at the beginning of the pandemic but would not add any days of emergency leave for employees who had already used their COVID-19 leave.
“Basically, what this does is it extends the leave, and it’s reduced by any amount of paid sick leave that an employee has already used in the fall,” Moss told the board. “So it’s not adding an additional 10 days, it’s just extending the 10 days that were available in first semester now to the end of the school year."
According to district documents, of the system's 1,184 employees, 978 haven’t used any leave, while 36 have used all 10 days of their emergency leave, and 170 employees have used part of that leave.
Board member Brent Jordan expressed concern that the district wasn’t doing anything to help those employees who have used up all their leave.
“I’m concerned that we are not protecting any of our employees who may have already had to miss work for COVID-related issues, whether it was of their own accord being sick or taking care of someone or being in close contact with someone in school,” he said. “Has there been discussion among the administration to address those staff members who may have already used those 10 days, how we could compensate them in some way?”
Moss said administrators discussed adding 10 more days to the policy but decided to stick to the proposal as presented.
“We are still keeping our provision for telework available, and telework lends itself well to a lot of our certified staff positions in particular,” Moss said. “It is more difficult for some of our classified positions like a bus driver, and certain job duties that just don’t lend themselves to telework. But wherever possible and the employee is able, we’re letting them telework, and that does not take away from any of their leave.”
Moss said those employees who have used their COVID-19-related emergency leave can also use the regular sick time, personal days or vacation days they’ve accrued to recover at home as well.
Justin Crawford, director of educational support and human services, said the district will continue to pay the costs of employees' leave as it did when the federal law was in force.
“The government was not paying for this,” Crawford said. “The district was taking this on the nose as a matter of federal law. We were paying for this prior to the end of the year, so if we continue this, we’ll continue to pay for it. There was a tax credit in place, but it doesn't apply to schools.”
District officials said the cost to the district depends on how many people use that leave and their individual pay rates, so estimating a final cost is difficult at this time.
The new policy takes effect retroactively to Jan. 1.
