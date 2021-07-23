The Joplin Board of Education is the latest public entity considering an incentive program to encourage its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A proposal from Superintendent Melinda Moss will be considered Tuesday by the board. Moss will recommend a voluntary vaccine incentive program that would provide $25 to each fully vaccinated employee and substitute, with an additional opportunity for $2,500 prizes.
“The Joplin School District desires to maintain consistent school attendance throughout the entire school year by reducing illness, isolation and quarantine outcomes,” the superintendent said in documentation provided to the board. “Fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to miss work, school or social functions due to the illness. Fully vaccinated individuals are not asked to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19 and not symptomatic.”
If all district employees, numbering approximately 1,000 people, received the $25 incentive for vaccination, and if the district also offered vaccinated employees a chance to win one of four $2,500 rewards, the total cost to the school district would be around $35,000. If the district’s pool of substitutes were included, an additional $8,750 would be needed, according to documentation.
The superintendent notes in her proposal that the district, at this point, would continue to recognize both vaccination and masking as voluntary actions for employees. She said vaccines will be available during the district’s Aug. 6 health fair.
Other public bodies and employers in the Joplin area have already rolled out their own versions of incentive programs.
The city of Joplin announced last month that it would offer vaccinated employees a day off, or an equivalent amount of pay equal to a day or a shift. Missouri Southern State University will offer cash, wellness points or credit to vaccinated faculty and staff, and a similar plan for students is in the works.
The state of Missouri last week also launched its own $20 million incentive program, offering the chance to win $10,000 to all vaccinated residents who register with the state health department. A total of 900 winners will be selected for the prizes by early October. Additional funds will be provided through the state to local health departments for smaller cash incentives.
As of Friday, approximately 44.4% of Joplin residents, 22.1% of Jasper County residents outside of Joplin and 19.4% of Newton County residents outside of Joplin were fully vaccinated, according to state health data. Fully vaccinated individuals are those who have had both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry counties and the city of Joplin remained under COVID-19 hot spot advisories issued July 14 by the state.
