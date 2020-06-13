Officials with the Joplin School District said Saturday evening that all individuals who were exposed to the summer school student who recently tested positive for COVID-19 have now been contacted by their local health department.
"If you were not contacted, your child was not exposed," officials said in the statement.
The district had announced on Friday that a student enrolled in the summer session had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Neither the student nor the school that he or she attends was identified.
"Meanwhile, the district is doing a deep clean of the school (and) classrooms and closing the affected classroom while we continue to work closely with the health department," officials said in their Saturday statement. "Thank you for your patience and understanding. We will be ready to greet our students on Monday."
