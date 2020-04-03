Beginning Monday, families in the Joplin School District with computer devices and internet access will start seeing weekly videos and learning opportunities from their child's teacher online.
If families don't have internet access, they can pick up hard-copy packets at the child's school from 11 a.m. to noon each Monday. Schools may also communicate additional pickup times if needed. Most learning packets will be available on the district's website, joplinschools.org.
The district's food service department also will change its menus to include a larger variety of items. Some new items will need to be heated in an oven, microwave or toaster oven. Families without access to one of those cooking methods can request meals of cold items by calling 417-625-5318, ext. 2303.
Meals will not be served on April 10 because school was already scheduled to be out. Three days' worth of meals will be provided on April 9.
