The summer feeding program through the Joplin School District will continue, with a few modifications, through July 1.
During the summer school session, which starts Monday, schools that are hosting classes will serve hot meals only to attending students and won't be open to the public. Those schools are Cecil Floyd, Eastmorland, McKinley and Stapleton elementary schools and South Middle School.
Curbside meal services will continue for all other students not attending summer school at designated locations and pickup sites around Joplin. Any child 18 and younger is eligible to receive meals at no charge.
Beginning Monday and extending through July 1, meals can be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at any of the following locations along existing designated bus routes:
• 11 a.m. to noon at Columbia, Irving, Jefferson, Kelsey Norman, Soaring Heights and West Central elementary schools, East Middle School and Joplin High School.
• Route 701: 11 to 11:10 a.m. at Copper Point Apartments, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. at Campbell Reserve, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. at the Toys 'R' Us parking lot.
• Route 702: 11 to 11:10 a.m. at Roi S. Woods Building, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. at Hampshire Apartments, 11:40 to 11:55 a.m. at the Joplin YMCA.
• Route 710: 11 to 11:10 a.m. at McClelland Park, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sam's parking lot, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. at the fireworks stand in Saginaw.
• Route 720: 11 to 11:10 a.m. at Turkey Creek mobile home park, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. at the 15th Street Walmart, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. at the 15th Street/Michigan Avenue apartment complex.
• Route 730: 11 to 11:10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. at the mobile home park at Main and Zora streets, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. at the Memorial Hall parking lot.
• Route 731: 11 to 11:15 a.m. at Northpark Apartments, 11:25 to 11:35 a.m. at Country Acres mobile home park, 11:45 to 11:55 a.m. at Head Start on North Main Street.
• Route 700: 11 to 11:10 a.m. at Iron Gates Church, 11:20 to 11:30 a.m. at Quail Valley Loop mobile home park, 11:35 to 11:45 a.m. at the Seventh Street Walmart, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m. at Duenweg School/Beacon, 11:50 a.m. to noon at the Junge Stadium parking lot.
Details: 417-625-5315.
