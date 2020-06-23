The Joplin Board of Education approved a budget on Tuesday that uses money from reserves to cover expected shortfalls in state funding. The budget is the spending plan for the district's next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
With a 7-0 vote, board members approved a budget that projects $87,660,362 in revenues and $89,280,519 in expenditures. The resulting $1.6 million will be drawn from the district's reserve funds, offsetting the need for drastic cuts, according to paperwork provided to board members.
Ron Lankford, superintendent of business affairs, said during the meeting the district had enough money to weather economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic because the district has lived within its budget over the last few years.
The principle of a budget calling for deficit spending still gave the board pause, however. The district has about $28 million in reserves.
"As a board member, it gives me a sick feeling about requesting a deficit budget," Board President Sharrock Dermott said.
A series of salary increases was one of the biggest expenditures to increase from last year, Lankford said. During its last meeting, the board approved collective pay increases of more than $760,000.
While schools, colleges and universities were spared from major cuts in the state's budget approved in May, a shortfall of about $2 million is expected in state funding. Another $1 million is expected from reductions in summer school attendance and investment earnings. And the possibility of allocations being withheld by the governor later in the fiscal year loom as a possibility.
But there is reason for optimism, Lankford said. District officials hope to see increased revenue because the city of Joplin dissolved a tax increment financing district in April — that could raise about $1.5 million in annual property taxes, according to a Globe report that month. And there is encouragement that the economy could rebound later in the year.
"Right now, Joplin Schools is in a good position to deal with this crisis," Lankford said after the meeting. "There are things that, until we get a settling effect, make it hard as far as the planning of educational programs. But we're thrilled to death we can maintain ours."
In other meeting business:
• The board voted to begin the sales of bonds to fund construction of a new elementary school at Dover Hill and a classroom upgrade at Kelsey Norman Elementary. Voters on June 2 approved the sale of $25 million in bonds with a voter approval rate of about 79%.
• The board approved an additional $118,197.39 for cleaning supplies related to extra cleaning required for COVID-19 prevention. The supplies include things such as hand sanitizer, sprayers, microfiber rags, spray bottles and gloves. Thermometers, for bus drivers and teachers to use, are also part of the expenditure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.