The Joplin School District plans to be in session Thursday, administrators said in a message sent out at around 4 p.m. today.
The notice says 15% of staff and 17.5% of students were absent today, for various reasons.
Several other school districts, including Webb City, Carthage, Neosho and Pittsburg, Kansas, have closed buildings and shifted to virtual instruction at least until next week due to high levels of student and staff absences from illness.
