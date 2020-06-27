The Joplin School District announced late Saturday that a summer school student at Stapleton Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Out of an abundance of caution, all families of students that had contact with the positive student have been notified," district officials said in a statement. "If you were not contacted, your child was not exposed."
The district will do a deep cleaning of the school and its classrooms while closing the affected classroom. Classes will resume Monday.
"Furthermore, we are in constant communication and in full cooperation with the health department as we follow their guidance," district officials said.
This is at least the second summer school student to contract COVID-19. The district on June 12 had announced that a summer school student had tested positive, but neither the student nor the school was identified.
