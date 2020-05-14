Joplin has seen a slight downturn in monthly sales tax revenue, as city officials expected as the result of business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the total for the fiscal year so far is still up.
Sales tax reports released Wednesday by the city show that the 1-cent general sales tax collected during March is down about $30,000, or about 2.64%, compared with a year ago. But the total since the start of fiscal year on Nov. 1 is up more than 23%.
The general fund pays city employees and buys equipment and supplies for city operations.
Last month's sales tax payments, which reflect purchases made in February, was down by about $120,000, or more than 10%, from the same time last year.
"Some of you heard the city sales taxes were down," Mayor Gary Shaw said at a City Hall briefing on Wednesday. "And they were down. We anticipated that was going to happen. March was down.
"We're anxious to see what April and May is going to look like. We'll find that out in June and July," when the city receives the state distributions of tax collections for those months.
"We want you to know that our city staff has been working on this. They have been looking at things that we can do to tighten our cash flow, to tighten our budget and do the things we need to do" in response to the economic downturn.
"I want you to know the city isn't down, we're not going under," Shaw said. "But we are feeling some of the same hurt and pain that some of you are feeling. Our income is down, so we have to make adjustments. But together we are going to get where we need to go. Let me just encourage you to keep on doing what we need to do and we're going to get through this."
The mayor said that one thing the city has already done that will help city finances is paying off the Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Financing District, which had been diverting about $1.3 million a year in tax revenue from city coffers to a special tax fund to secure bonds, or loans, to pay for tornado recovery projects. Because tax collections in the TIF district were higher than predicted, the city was able to pay off that debt early and terminate the TIF district about 13 years ahead of schedule.
That means tax proceeds will again be going to the city.
"That seemed like just a nice thing to do, but that released money now that we can use," Shaw said.
For this month's general fund tax payment, the TIF would have diverted about $46,000, which would amount to a 7% decrease in available revenue for the month.
Joplin's finance director, Leslie Haase, said last month she has been analyzing city sales tax revenue to try to map the potential impact of the loss from in-store shopping and travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though some tax sources are down, others — such as sales at grocery and discount stores — could be higher than a year ago, "so we'll be looking at that and talking about that. We also will have other revenue that is affected, such as the hotel and motel tax, parks programs and the airport," she said.
She is preparing a report on that for the City Council.
Collections for the general fund so far this fiscal year are more than $8.62 million, about $30,000 below this time last year.
Other city sales tax funds are up about 23% for the first seven months of the fiscal year and down nearly 3% for the month compared with a year ago. Those totals for the seven months and then this month in rounded numbers:
• Half-cent public safety sales tax: $4.3 million and down $546,000.
• Half-cent transportation sales tax: $4.3 million and $546,000.
• Quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax: $2.15 million and $273,000.
• Three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax: $3.2 million and $409,000.
There has been no payment yet of the half-cent Proposition B sales tax for police and fire pension fund.
