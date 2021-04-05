The Joplin Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the same day that all Missouri residents 18 and older become eligible for a vaccine.
Staff will offer 80 first-dose Moderna vaccines at the health department, 321, E. Fourth St. Individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To register for an appointment, go to the Missouri Vaccine Navigator at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call the Southwest Missouri Regional COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Residents needing assistance with registration can call the health department at 417-623-6122 or the local Area Agency on Aging at 417-781-7562.
