The Joplin Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Approximately 200 first-dose Moderna vaccines will be available. Individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
The clinic will be open to residents who are newly eligible for the vaccine under Phase 2 of the state's vaccination plan, which will be activated on Monday. This phase will cover residents who are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education, and remaining food and agriculture sectors. It also includes the homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities.
Those who are already eligible include health care workers, first responders, public safety workers, K-12 teachers and employees in "critical infrastructure" sectors such as child care, information technology, energy, communications, agriculture and transportation.
To schedule an appointment at Tuesday's clinic, go to joplinmo.org/coronavirus or call 417-623-4973. Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with more details.
“This clinic will be a good vaccine opportunity to those who are in this newly opened Phase 2 category,” said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, in a statement. “If citizens do not get an appointment at this clinic, we encourage them to keep watching for future clinics. We will host these as we receive vaccine supply. Citizens can also check with their pharmacy and other health providers for available vaccination opportunities.”
All Missouri adults will become eligible for the vaccine on Friday, April 9.
