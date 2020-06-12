A Joplin summer school student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced today.
Health department staff are working to contact anyone who might need to be notified directly, the district said. Neither the student nor the school that he or she attends will be identified "due to HIPAA and the privacy of the student," according to Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
"As a parent, if you have concerns about your student attending summer school, you are welcome to keep your child home," district officials said. "Please notify your child's school if you choose to do so."
The district said it continues to follow policies and procedures for the summer session that were approved by the health department. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place, and deep cleaning of facilities will occur this weekend, district officials said.
"We are in constant communication and in full cooperation with the health department as we follow their guidance," the district said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.