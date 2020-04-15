The city of Joplin will extend its stay-at-home order to align with the order in place from Missouri's governor.
Both the city and the state announced stay-at-home orders on April 3. Joplin's was originally set to expire on Sunday, April 19, while the state's expires on Friday, April 24, unless otherwise extended.
Mayor Gary Shaw said today at a briefing at City Hall that he will extend Joplin's order until April 24 to align with the state's order.
The order requires residents to stay at home except for essential employment or errands.
