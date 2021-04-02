The Joplin Health Department will offer an after-hours opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Staff will offer 150 first-dose Moderna vaccines to eligible adults at the health department, 321 E. Fourth St. All individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
The clinic is open to individuals 18 and older who are eligible through Phase 1 and Phase 2 in the state's vaccination plan.
Phase 1 includes health care workers, first responders, public safety workers, adults 65 and older, individuals with certain underlying health conditions, teachers, child care workers and employees in "critical infrastructure" sectors such as communications, energy, transportation and agriculture.
Phase 2 includes adults in government, higher education and sectors such as chemical, defense, manufacturing and financial services, as well as the homeless and those who are disproportionately affected by the virus.
To schedule an appointment for this clinic, go to the scheduling tool found on the city’s website at joplinmo.org/coronavirus. Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with more details. For those without computer access, call 417-623-4973.
