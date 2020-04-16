The city of Joplin will open its tree limb and brush drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave.
The free service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings and trash will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.
“In review of city services, this is an area that we can open and maintain social distancing,” said Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations. “It is set up as a self-serve, so there is no need for personal contact.”
The services typically is open the third Saturday of the month through October, unless there is inclement weather.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 564 or 501.
