Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.