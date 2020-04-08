Two organizations that helped residents meet needs in the aftermath of the 2011 Joplin tornado have reactivated to provide information about assistance that may be available to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jasper County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, composed of agencies, organizations and faith-based entities that helped people with unmet needs from lost homes and jobs after the tornado, and a related organization, the Long-Term Recovery Committee, have been meeting recently with agencies that provide services to residents, said Barbie Huff, who is with the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
"COAD is an organization that does help during a disaster by concentrating on unmet needs," Huff said. "Since we are kind of right in the middle of the disaster (the COVID-19 crisis), it's a little difficult to know what those are going to be. For right now, we (believe) those needs are possibly people that are at home and can't leave. They're sheltering in place. They're elderly or they have a medical condition, and they're afraid to leave their homes."
There also could be people who need food or services such as assistance with resolving rental issues, and there could be people who need a new place to live as the result of issues that have developed from the national emergency.
COAD has put together a list of agencies or organizations, along with contact information, where people can get information or find out if services are available for their particular needs.
The organization has put together a list of agencies that could help. There is information about people who can do home deliveries.
Services are available to all residents of Jasper County, Huff said. The list is available on Facebook pages for the organizations.
Places that residents can contact start with their own churches.
Other points of contact:
• Area Agency on Aging: 417-781-9353 for senior citizens in need of food.
• Carthage Crisis Center: carthagecrisiscenter.org or 417-358-3533 for food, clothing or shelter needs.
• City of Joplin: Questions about the crisis can be sent to covid19@JoplinMO.org.
• Crosslines Ministries: crosslinesjoplin.org or 417-782-8384 for food needs or one-time emergency rental assistance.
• Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area: escswa.org or 417-781-0352 for information and assistance with homelessness, housing needs and utility bill assistance.
• Lafayette House: lafayettehouse.org or 417-782-1772 for domestic violence or abuse issues.
• Legal Aid of Western Missouri: 417-782-1650 for legal advice on rental and other issues.
• Ozark Center: 417-347-7567 for mental health issues.
• Souls Harbor: 417-623-4358 for shelter or food.
• The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri: 417-624-5500 for information on free health care for the uninsured.
• The Salvation Army: 417-624-4528 for food needs or help with rent and utilities. The organization also offers access to a shower and laundry from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Watered Gardens: wateredgardens.org or 417-623-6030 for shelter or food needs.
If those organizations cannot help with a need, residents also may contact Catholic Charities of Southwest Missouri at 417-624-3790.
