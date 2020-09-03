Unemployment in Joplin fell for the third straight month, to 6.0% in July.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, there were 4,957 people in the Joplin metropolitan area of Jasper and Newton counties who were unemployed in July, the latest month for which data is available. That compares with June, when the unemployment rate for the metro area was 6.9%, and 5,777 people were listed as being out of work.
The July unemployment rate for the state of Missouri was 6.9%. Missouri's unemployment rate in June was reported at 7.8%, down from 10.1% in May and a peak of 10.2% in April, when it spiked upward from 3.9% in March because of the pandemic. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 211,177 in July, down by 25,026 from June’s 236,203, according to MERIC.
Nationwide, unemployment hit 14.7% in April, then fell to 13.3% in May and 11.1% in June. It fell to 10.2% in July.
August numbers are not yet available.
There were fears this spring from leading economists and even the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who thought it possible that peak unemployment could get as high as 20% to 25% — levels comparable to the Great Depression.
The pandemic that arrived in the area in March and eventually led to an economic shutdown did cause unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the two-county metro area has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990. Joplin's unemployment fell in May to 9.2%.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
The highest unemployment rates for Missouri metro areas in July were reported in St. Louis, at 7.8%; and Kansas City, at 7.1%. Springfield was close to Joplin, at 6.2%. The lowest rate for Missouri metro areas was reported in Columbia, at 4.7%.
U.S. jobless report
And on Thursday, the U.S. government reported that the number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to roughly 880,000 last week. The latest figures were released by the Labor Department.
Before the pandemic struck the economy in March, the number of people seeking jobless aid had never topped 700,000 in a week, not even during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The economy has recovered 9.3 million, or 42%, of the jobs that were lost in March and April.
Today, when the government issues its jobs report for August, it’s expected to report that employers added roughly 1.4 million jobs last month. That would still leave the economy about 13 million jobs short of the number it's lost to the pandemic.
Still, the auto and housing industries have made solid gains, bolstered by low loan rates. American factories, too, have been on the upswing for three straight months. Yet many companies across the spectrum — from small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues — remain deeply hurt by a loss of customers.
A wave of layoff announcements by major companies has heightened concerns that many job losses will end up being permanent. Ford is offering buyouts to try to shrink its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400. MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000, about a fourth of its U.S. staff. Coca-Cola, heavily reliant on entertainment venues, is offering buyouts to 4,000.
United and American airlines, hurt by diminished air travel, said they will cut thousands of jobs unless the government provides additional aid to help cover payroll costs. Salesforce is cutting 1,000 jobs, Bed Bath & Beyond 2,800.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
