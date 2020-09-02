Unemployment in Joplin fell for the third straight month, to 6.0% in July.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC), there were 4,957 people in the Joplin metropolitan area of Jasper and Newton counties who were unemployed in July, the latest month for which data is available. That compares to June, when the unemployment rate for the metro area was 6.9%, and 5,777 people were listed as being out of work.
The July unemployment rate for the state of Missouri was 6.9%. Missouri's unemployment rate in June was reported at 7.8%, down from 10.1% in May and a peak of 10.2% in April, when it spiked upward from 3.9% in March because of the pandemic. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 211,177 in July, down by 25,026 from June’s 236,203, according to MERIC.
Nationwide, unemployment hit 14.7% in April, then fell to 13.3% in May and 11.1% in June. It fell to 10.2% in July.
August numbers are not yet available.
There were fears this spring from leading economists, and even the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who thought it possible that peak unemployment could get as high as 20% to 25% — levels comparable to the Great Depression.
The pandemic that arrived in the area in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, did cause unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the two-county metro area has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990. Joplin's unemployment fell in May to 9.2%.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
The highest unemployment rates for Missouri metro areas in July were reported in St. Louis, at 7.8%; and Kansas City, at 7.1%. Springfield was close to Joplin, at 6.2%. The lowest rate for Missouri metro areas was reported in Columbia, at 4.7%.
