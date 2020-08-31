Joplin virus cases climb to highest number yet

Joplin's active COVID-19 case count reached 99 on Monday, the highest it's been since the local outbreak started in March.
"The risk in Joplin, in my opinion, right now has not been higher than it is today," Mayor Ryan Stanley said at the city's weekly City Hall briefing.
The previous highest count was 83 active cases on July 6. At that time, the Joplin City Council had rejected an ordinance requiring masks about two weeks earlier and came back at a special meeting July 8 to impose one by a vote of 6-3.
Active cases dropped in late July and early August, reaching a low of 31. They began to rise Aug. 13, just ahead of the Aug. 17 expiration of the mask ordinance. Though the council debated whether to continue, the ordinance was allowed to expire then by a 5-4 vote of the council.
Since then, as schools and universities opened, the number has continued to climb. At the time of last Monday's briefing, there were 74 cases, up seven from the previous week.
The mayor said Monday there were 38 COVID-19 patients in Joplin's two hospitals. That's up one from last week. City data showed seven were from Joplin. Stanley said Freeman Hospital West had 20 patients with eight in intensive care. Mercy had 18 with seven in intensive care, he said.
"We're certainly seeing an increase in our case numbers, so this would be a time to be ever-vigilant at embracing those COVID precautions," including social distancing, wearing a face mask, staying home when sick, avoiding people as much as possible, washing hands or sanitizing. "All of those things that we already know will help us fight and beat this virus," Stanley said.
There was a large turnout for the Friday night Joplin vs. Webb City football game where the mayor said fans wore masks if they could not social distance.
"It was nice to feel like we could get back to a degree or normalcy, but at the same time patrons were there all in face masks," and this is not the time that people should let their guard down, Stanley said.
"We are certainly seeing increasing numbers of cases per day," said Dan Pekarek, the city's acting health director. "That's being reflected in the number of active cases we're seeing and the number of active quarantines as well." There were 176 people under quarantine Monday because of exposure to known cases.
"This is something we expected when the schools were going to be reopening," Pekarek said. There are cases in the public schools as well as the university and colleges. "We expected to see that."
A request for information about cases in the Joplin School District was made Monday afternoon, but there was no immediate reply.
The mayor was asked if the time when schools were starting was a good time to allow the mask ordinance to expire.
"Hindsight always being 20/20, we're always going to be able to say we should have done this, we should have done that," Stanley said. "We probably wouldn't have issued a stay-at-home order in the middle of April. We probably would have issued in June when our cases were spiking. We might not have extended a mask ordinance from the eighth of July. We might have said it take to November, take to it December."
He said the council voted to not extend the ordinance and he voted against extending it because there was no regional cooperation by other cities and counties, which he felt put an undue burden on local business. Also, since the city's ordinance went into effect, many chain stores or other businesses enacted their own mask requirements.
"The most of the community spread I saw was coming from social gatherings, which our mask ordinance didn't touch, or from closed workplaces, which our mask ordinance didn't touch. So, at the end of the day, the council voted 5-4 to not extend it, and I will stand by council's direction," Stanley said.
Community transmission is responsible for much of the uptick — "in other words those folks who are positive and they don't know where they were exposed. We expect to see those factors continue."
Pekarek also encouraged residents to continue to use precautions. "One of the most important things is, please, please, please stay home if you're sick until you're well. We continue to see individuals being a case and they went to work or to a party and ended up exposing others."
The rise in cases also is occurring regionally, Pekarek said. Health officials from the area, including Joplin, are preparing plans in case a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the fall. Flu vaccine is now becoming available, and Pekarek asked residents to get their flu shots so that could be ruled out if a person has symptoms that could be COVID-19.
He said the council could discuss the status of the cases at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
