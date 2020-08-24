Joplin city officials on Monday described active COVID-19 case numbers in Joplin as slightly higher than the past two weeks.
There are 74 active cases in Joplin, seven more than last week, said Mayor Ryan Stanley at the city's weekly briefing.
The mayor reported 34 people are hospitalized in Joplin, four of whom are Joplin residents. There are 17 patients each at Freeman Hospital West and Mercy Hospital Joplin. Freeman has four in its intensive care unit, and Mercy has nine in its ICU with four on ventilators, the mayor reported.
"Those numbers are consistent with what we've seen the last couple of weeks," Stanley said.
Last week, three Joplin residents were hospitalized with a total of 38 COVID-19 patients in the two hospitals.
Active case numbers within Joplin have risen from 34 two weeks ago and 31 on Aug. 3.
The mayor outlined the changes made by the City Council last week by voting to not extend the mask ordinance and allowing it to expire on Aug. 17. The council also moved the city forward two steps on the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery.
The mayor said that the change allowed mass gatherings of up to 250 people. He said the step still requires restaurants to maintain separation in tables for social distancing, with no more than 10 people seated together. It also requires those providing services to patrons in a business to continue to wear masks to serve customers, he said.
Dan Pekarek, the city's assistant city manager and acting health director, said the city is seeing eight or nine new virus cases a day.
He said health officials will monitor the opening of schools in the area; the Joplin School District returned to classes on Monday. And last week, seven of Joplin's cases were found when students at Missouri Southern State University returned to campus.
Currently, the city health department has 146 people in quarantine. The department is still hiring workers to track those in quarantine, but the department's unit that is responsible for monitoring those in isolation and quarantine "is up and running pretty well," Pekarek said.
He asked residents to continue to take precautions, including washing hands frequently, sanitizing surfaces in the home, wearing masks in public and staying home when sick. Pekarek said the department has had instances of people with the virus not staying isolated.
Symptoms of the virus include having a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, dry cough, chills, a new loss of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.
Other discussions
Joplin's parks and recreation director spoke at the briefing to ask Joplin residents to provide information on two surveys the city has going on to help determine the future of Ewert Park and pool as well as Memorial Hall. The surveys can be found online at www.joplinmo.org/parkssurveys.
The Ewert Park survey will be available until Thursday. The Memorial Hall survey, which recently launched, will be available until Sept. 4. An open house meeting to submit ideas for Memorial Hall will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Education Center, across the street from the hall. Those attending are asked to use the west entrance of the building on Pearl Avenue. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria, which is located near that entrance.
City Manager Nick Edwards asked residents to participate in the studies. He also said that results of the city's transit study, which gathered public input at several meetings last year, will be disclosed during a council meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Toby Teeter, director of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, provided information on a number of upcoming events.
"Many events are starting to relaunch after many months of no events" because of the pandemic, Teeter said.
A new event, Ideas on Tap, is being launched this week. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St. "It is an opportunity for local leaders, business and tech to get together and share ideas," Teeter said.
A Chamber Gives Back event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to paint the exterior of the Watered Gardens buildings, 531 Kentucky Ave. People may sign up to participate at www.joplincc.com.
The chamber will restart its Morning Brew event on Sept. 9 at Freeman Hospital and its Chamber After Hours event on Sept. 27 at Guaranty Bank, Teeter said.
