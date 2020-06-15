Surrounded by friends and family, Susie Cook grinned with delight as car after car passed in front of her viewing stand.
For Cook, the Sunday evening celebration — filled with a decorated car parade and cupcakes — was a way to mark her 106th birthday while observing social distancing. Cook waved to passing cars and visited with a few friends and family members as she sat in front of Spring River Christian Village in Joplin.
It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced locally that Cook had not only visited in person with her family but also left the home for a bite to eat. She requested a chocolate sundae from Dairy Queen to mark the occasion.
Because the fast-food restaurant is still carryout only, her family found a shady spot near the restaurant for her to enjoy the treat.
“This is really a surprise,” Cook said as she marveled at the celebration. “These are beautiful people and a lovely family.”
The secret to living to be 106 is simple, Cook said with a smile: “Be kind and love everybody.”
Behind the party
Cook’s granddaughter, Debbie Solomon Madison, organized Sunday's birthday event and car parade with the help of Car Buddies and Cruisin' Main. Both groups have spent time during the pandemic providing celebratory car parades for birthdays, graduations and more.
“We thought this would be a good way to celebrate and still be socially distant,” Madison said. “It’s different and fun. I think she was pretty surprised. I’m just glad she could get out, get a breath of fresh air and we could see her face to face after three months. That’s a wonderful gift.”
Dana Hughey was one of the friends surprising Cook. Hughey’s mother was Cook's best friend in high school, and the women stayed in touch for years.
“She’s a very special lady,” Hughey said. “She’s a tough gal and a wonderful woman.”
Kyle Brumfield and his wife, Shelby, were among the cruisers driving through the parade. Kyle Brumfield decorated his Mustang with streamers, "happy birthday" banners, balloons and a party hat for the celebration.
Brumfield said he loves doing car parades.
“They put a smile on people’s faces, and it’s a good excuse to show off the car,” he said.
More about Cook
Born in 1914 in the Redings Mill area, Cook has lived most of her life in the Joplin region. Her father, Ed, was a miner.
After her high school graduation, she married Elbert Solomon. The couple owned and operated Sol’s Place restaurant — first on Eighth Street, then on Main Street in Joplin — for 24 years.
After her husband’s death, Cook became a newlywed in her 70s when she tied the knot with Harold Cook.
In 2011, just shy of her 97th birthday, Cook was living near her church, Blendville Christian Church, when her home took a direct hit from the Joplin tornado. She was able to get downstairs and was rescued by a stranger.
After the tornado, she moved into the independent living apartments at Spring River Christian Village next to Northpark Mall. She still resides there.
Her family includes a son, four stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, at least 22 great-grandchildren and a number of great-great-grandchildren.
