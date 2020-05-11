A flight schedule set by American Airlines for the Joplin Regional Airport lists a continued schedule of only one flight a day to Dallas through July 6.
But that could change if passenger demand warrants, said Steve Stockam, airport manager.
"All flight schedules are fluid to meet changes in demand," Stockam said in an email reply to Globe questions about the flight status at the airports.
The American Airlines website shows the airline using Embraer ERJ-140 aircraft for the flights. The flights are operated by Envoy Air under the American Eagle brand.
Asked if there has been enough demand to warrant more flights on the next schedule, Stockam said: "We have seen an uptick in demand so far this month, but additional demand will more than likely be met with larger aircraft, not more flights."
Joplin and a group of local businesses and industries, working with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, paid a $600,000 revenue guarantee for air services to Chicago. That service started in June, but the flights were stopped in mid-April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, Stockam said the Chicago flights had been growing every month.
He also said that Joplin was not alone in flight cancellations.
