It looks like Joplin's designation as an Essential Air Service city will protect it from the recently announced temporary suspension of American Airlines flights to and from Dallas, Texas.
Steve Stockam, manager of the Joplin Regional Airport, said Friday that he had read in industry publications and learned from other sources that Joplin and a couple of other cities will not be part of the cuts in service announced Aug. 20. That would have shut off Joplin's access to any airline service from Oct. 7 to Nov. 3.
The airline first identified 30 small cities where service would be suspended because of low demand and the expiration of federal requirements and payroll assistance provided by the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It then narrowed the list to 15.
On Thursday, three cities were pared from the list of 15, according to the news website, www.simpleflying.com. In addition to Joplin, those are Roswell, New Mexico, and Sioux City, Iowa.
Stockam has not received any official confirmation from the airline or the U.S. Department of Transportation, he said, but the flights are now relisted and tickets for them are being sold on the American Airlines website after having been taken off. Stockam said the tickets would not be available if American did not intend to provide the flights. It has been providing two flights a day to and from Dallas.
"What we understood was that after the news release, then the DOT was looking at the list and realized that a couple of airports on that list are still protected by the Essential Air Service program," Stockam said.
American does not still receive EAS subsidy funding for its Joplin flights, but protections from that federal program are still in place, Stockam said.
Joplin lost branded airline service more than 15 years ago after ticket prices for flights spiked and a St. Louis hub connection became unavailable.
To try to get a branded airline service back, Joplin hired an airline consultant and lobbied to get American Airlines service with a Dallas hub. In 2011, the DOT awarded an EAS subsidy to American Airlines to do that. Passenger count improved so much that the EAS subsidy of nearly $2.8 million in 2011 and 2012 was reduced to slightly more than $342,000 in 2013. The subsidy continued, in diminishing amounts, through 2018.
Last year, American added flights to Chicago which had long been sought by Joplin to provide faster connections to the East. The city, the chamber and businesses all contributed to pay a $600,000 revenue guarantee for the start of the Chicago service. Those flights were available from June 2019 until April as business travel pulled back amid a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockam said President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency because of the pandemic cancelled out the Chicago flights.
But, a federal pandemic relief allocation provided $50 billion in cash and low-interest loans for passenger airlines, which allowed Joplin to keep its Dallas service.
In return for taxpayer dollars, airlines were barred from furloughing workers and were required, in most cases, to continue serving destinations they had before the pandemic. Both of those conditions expire Sept. 30, which set the stage for American to further trim its service.
Passenger airlines and labor unions for airlines workers are asking the government to provide an additional $25 billion to keep workers paid and avoid furloughs through next March.
Stockam said the airport's other programs, such as a $14 million runway reconstruction project, are not in danger of being cut.
Regarding the runway rebuild, he said, "We'll probably see the release of that money pretty quickly. Infrastructure work that has been scheduled and programmed has to keep going on," so that when service rebounds, the airport will be ready to take advantage of the opportunity.
Money provided by federal grants for those types of projects also serve as economic stimulus for the nation's lagging pandemic economy. "That's bringing Washington, D.C., dollars back here," Stockam said.
