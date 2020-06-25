Those who want to monitor Joplin's COVID-19 case numbers may do so on a new feature posted Thursday on the city's website.
The Joplin Health Department has provided a dashboard to display a breakdown of the number of cases handled by the department.
"We want to give the public a broader view of the COVID cases involving our work with cases,” said the city's health director, Dan Pekarek, in a statement. "A total number of cases is good information; however, we also want to ensure that the public understands how many of these are active cases, which means these individuals are in isolation due to having symptoms now."
The numbers are to be updated each weekday before noon.
Requests by residents for more details on the cases were discussed during a special meeting of the City Council on Wednesday.
Councilman Chuck Copple said information about cases in Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties "seems to be very sparse. I've seen others, and I've sent the city manager a copy of what Phelps County is doing and some other counties are doing."
Some counties provide tracking information about the times and places visited of those who test positive.
That type of information also is released by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. A list of places visited by a person who tested positive along with times of the visit and whether the person wore a mask is released to the public.
"I would hope that we can expound upon our reporting data that we're giving to the citizens to help educate them on how real this is and how it's moving through the community," Copple said.
Pekarek said there are different ways of looking at that.
"We normally don't do that that unless we look at the situation and after evaluation of it we believe there is a significant enough risk to the general public to make a notification about businesses' names," he said.
He said that the other side of it is that people can look at the places and assume that everywhere else is safe.
"I've said many times that you can assume, based on the numbers we are seeing, you should assume when you're out shopping that individuals who have this virus are walking through the building," he said.
If health investigators see there was a significant exposure, they do release that information, he added.
Pekarek said he believes awareness has increased because of the rise in cases.
Explanation of numbers
Although the new dashboard does not track or report places where those most recently infected visited, it does provide the number of people hospitalized, the number of deaths that have occurred, and the number of people quarantined.
Pekarek said quarantine cases represent the number of people who have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus. Contacts are advised to self-quarantine for up to 14 days so that they don't spread the virus if they contracted it.
People who are quarantined are called twice daily by health officials to monitor whether they are having symptoms after possible exposure.
The city said that although local hospitals may release the number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized, their numbers would include patients from the region and not Joplin residents only.
The number of inactive cases on the board indicates the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.
There also is a graph on the dashboard that provides an illustration of the movement of active cases to the current date since March 23, when Joplin received notification of its first confirmed positive individual.
"The dashboard is a tool that many communities have begun to use to show their residents the numbers of cases and the rate of spread," Pekarek said. "It is helpful for some to see this in simple stats and a pictorial chart as it depicts the growth in our cases."
The department may be able to add other charts and graphics related to the pandemic as staff has time to do the work, Pekarek said.
"Our staff has been working diligently on taking care of our citizens through this public health pandemic, but we also understand that this type of information is helpful," he said. "We hope to add some additional data in the near future."
More info
The dashboard can be found on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. After landing on that page, viewers should scroll down to see the dashboard and the graphic.
