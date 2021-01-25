A post-holiday decline in Joplin's COVID-19 case numbers has bolstered the confidence of city officials that the pandemic here could be on the wane, especially if more vaccine doses become available soon.
"It is very clear to me, and I hope it's clear to the community, that we are certainly playing a winning hand when it comes to COVID, and we are absolutely in the process of winning this and defeating this virus," Mayor Ryan Stanley said Monday.
"I think the practices we've adopted and that we've asked and we've encouraged — the social distancing to the best of our ability, washing our hands and proper hygiene and also wearing a face covering when you are going to be close to other people — is certainly helping."
Joplin's assistant city manager and former health department director, Dan Pekarek, said that all of the metrics health officials watch are greatly improved from earlier this month after residents had been together during the holiday season.
One of those, the seven-day rolling average of new cases, is down to 21 cases per day. It peaked at 40 on Jan. 3.
The current drop is "good news," Pekarek said. "We had a bit of a spike after the holiday, which wasn't entirely unpredicted. We thought that might happen. So now we're down to about 21 cases per day, which is good."
Another marker that is tracked is the number of cases per 100,000 population. "It was well over 1,000, and now it's down to 665, which is also very good news," Pekarek said.
The percentage of total cases is down compared with a week earlier by 23.5%.
"Those metrics are all good news to us as far the direction that they're going," Pekarek said.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the illness are following suit. On Monday, 21 Joplin residents were in local hospitals, and with those from the region included, the total was 49. That number peaked at 105 a few weeks ago. Joplin has recorded 112 deaths attributed to the virus or complications related to it.
Currently, there are 136 confirmed active cases among Joplin residents. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is at 9.2%, which Pekarek said is another good indicator.
"All in all, the numbers are showing a good trend downward. We want to emphasize, though, that we are not out of the woods yet. The COVID is still out there, and we strongly encourage that we still practice those simple measures that we have talked about so many times," Pekarek said.
Those are:
• Wearing masks within 6 feet of another person.
• Social distancing — staying 6 feet away from others — as much as possible.
• Washing hands frequently and/or use hand sanitizer.
• Considering having someone else shop for groceries or other needs, in the case of high-risk individuals.
Vaccines are still not available for the public at large.
Locally, the shots are still being provided to those on the front lines of the health care industry and long-term care homes.
"The hospitals are doing a wonderful job of getting those people vaccinated," Pekarek said.
They also are working on the Phase 1B vaccinations for public safety workers.
Plans for public vaccine clinics are still in the works.
"We are hopeful that we will have some information that we can release later this week about some public clinics that will be available in the Joplin area," Pekarek said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has put up a website where the public can get information about the vaccines at covidvaccine.mo.gov. Also, there is information about the vaccination plan along with those who will be giving vaccines are listed. About 35 providers, mainly pharmacies, are enrolled in the Joplin area.
"As soon as the vaccines are available to those entities, it will speed up the process," Pekarek said.
The city's mask mandate is in effect until Feb. 28.
