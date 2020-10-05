Joplin’s Northstar 14, owned by Regal Cinemas, will be going dark Thursday morning for the second time this year.
Cineworld, parent company of Regal, announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend operations at all 536 Regal theaters nationwide. Northstar 14, located behind Northpark Mall, serves as Joplin’s lone multitheater movie complex.
Regal initially shut down Northstar 14 and its other theaters on March 16, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as the novel coronavirus spread rapidly across the nation. The Joplin theater had reopened on Aug. 21.
"This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S. — from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theaters to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, in a statement. "We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theaters to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was."
No reopening date was announced, though Regal said in its statement that it will continue to “monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations at the appropriate time.” The closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S., the company estimated.
Cineworld said the closures are primarily due to two factors: safety and health mandates in larger movie markets, such as New York City and Los Angeles where there has been a recent resurgence in positive COVID cases, and the fact that movie studios continue to push their major multimillion dollar releases to 2021.
Regal officials said in a statement that they could not provide customers "with the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.”
The pandemic has forced major studios such as Sony, Universal, Disney, Paramount and Warner Brothers to postpone many of this year’s movies to 2021. And several days ago, the 25th James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” saw its release date pushed back to April 2021. Theaters were counting on the latest 007 installment to drive sagging ticket sales.
Other highly anticipated movies bumped to next year include “Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (March 2021), “Black Widow” (May 2021), “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 2021) and “Halloween Kills” (October 2021). Other movies, such as Disney’s “Mulan” and the Tom Hanks thriller “Greyhound,” have been released digitally.
Only two movies in 2020 have grossed more than $100 million — the pre-COVID release of “Bad Boys for Life,” which continues to be the year’s highest-grossing movie, and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Since theaters reopened to the public following strict health and safety guidelines, a few A-list movies have been released to disappointing box office returns, including the Christopher Nolan-directed thriller “Tenet,” which has grossed just $45 million in the U.S.
Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.
The industry had been rocked by the pandemic — first being closed for months and then operating at a fraction of previous capacity, said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets. Cineworld had also been highly leveraged, having largely funded its acquisition of Regal Entertainment in 2018 through debt.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
