The Joplin parks and recreation department will host its annual turkey shootout at 6 p.m. Friday at the Boys and Girls Club gymnasium, 317 Comingo Ave.
Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to come and test their basketball skills with a free-throw contest. Children can compete to win a Thanksgiving turkey or gift cards to the event's sponsor, Academy Sports & Outdoors.
The event is free, but registration is recommended by today. Call 417-625-4750 or go to joplinparks.org.
