Hospital officials saw a further decline Wednesday in the number of calls to the COVID-19 call center from people who wanted to find out if they should be tested for the virus.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said Thursday that there had been 77 calls the previous day. That number was down from 122 on Tuesday and 117 on Monday.
"I think that is a very, very positive sign," Baker said. "We're still testing a lot of people, but we're getting a lot of negative results back. I think that is a compliment to those who are during their part to flatten the curve" of the spread of infection.
While that is good news, the Joplin Health Department director doesn't want people to relax yet.
The city of Joplin on Wednesday extended its stay-at-home ordinance another week to April 24, and a seventh confirmed case of a Joplin resident was announced.
Three of the Joplin patients have recovered, but the other four are in isolation.
There are two people are hospitalized at Mercy Hospital Joplin with the illness, though they are not residents of Joplin. Freeman has one COVID-19 patient still hospitalized.
"I think our basic message still remains the same," Joplin Health Department Director Dan Pekarek said. "While we don't have a lot of positives, if you look regionally there are quite a few positives. No one area has a lot of cases, but COVID-19 is out there. Hopefully we won't have it in the numbers other areas and the larger cities have had, and we've said all along that's certainly what we want."
There have been 15 cases in Jasper County and nine in Newton County. In Delaware County, Oklahoma, it was reported earlier this week that more than 60 cases were confirmed among patients and staff at Grove Nursing Center.
Pekarek, like Baker, credits residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines and taking other steps to prevent spread of the virus.
Those precautions include staying home, forgoing gatherings or limiting them to 10 people, staying 6 feet away from other people, washing hands frequently, keeping homes and workplaces disinfected, and wearing masks and other protection in public.
"We certainly aren't done with this yet," Pekarek said. "We still want people to do social distancing, and I think that message will continue. I think the things people have done has paid us dividends so far, and continuing that will help us into the future."
Like some other areas of the country, Joplin city officials are looking at the options to relax some of the restrictions in the stay-at-home order in the future.
"I think that will be the conversation we will hear in the next few weeks," Pekarek said.
